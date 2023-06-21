Estadão Contenti

06/20/2023 – 21:09

Petrobras again clarified through a statement to the market that the price adjustments of its products are “carried out in the normal course” of its business “based on technical and independent analyses”. Thus, it understands that these management acts do not constitute material facts.

Petrobras’ position is a response to news that circulated in the press last week, suggesting that the company would have reduced the price of gasoline on the eve of an increase in federal taxes.

“Petrobras reiterates that its new commercial strategy for gasoline and diesel continues to follow market benchmarks and maintains the company’s financial sustainability, as it uses the customer’s alternative cost as parameters, as a value to be prioritized in pricing, and the marginal value for Petrobras”, informed the company this Tuesday, 20.

Still according to Petrobras, the customer’s alternative cost includes the main supply alternatives, whether suppliers of the same products or substitute products. Marginal value, on the other hand, is based on the opportunity cost, given the different alternatives for the company, among them, production, import and export of the referred product and/or the oils used in refining.

“The readjustments will continue to be made without defined periodicity, avoiding the transfer to the internal prices of the conjunctural volatility of the international quotations and of the exchange rate”, affirmed the state-owned company.























