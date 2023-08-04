Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/03/2023 – 20:44 Share

Petrobras closed the second quarter of this year with a net profit of R$ 28.7 billion, 47% less than a year ago, and 24.6% less than that recorded in the immediately previous quarter, according to the company’s report to the Commission. de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) this Thursday, 3.

Sales revenue in the period fell 33.4%, to R$ 113.8 billion, compared to the second quarter of 2022, and 18.1% compared to the first quarter of the year. Free Cash Flow (FCF) reached R$33.3 billion.

The Ebitda, which measures the company’s cash generation capacity, fell by 42.3% against the second quarter of last year, and retreated by 21.8% compared to the first quarter, to R$ 56.69 billion.

The result reflects, among other reasons, the drop in oil prices in the period, which fell from US$ 113.78 per barrel in the second quarter of 2022 to US$ 78.39 per barrel in the second quarter of this year.