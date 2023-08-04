Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/03/2023 – 22:54 Share

Petrobras announced this Thursday (3) a net profit of R$ 28.8 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2023. When compared to R$ 38.2 billion in the 1st quarter of 2023, this profit represents a drop of 24.6 %. This result is mainly explained by the devaluation of the price of oil (Brent), the drop of more than 40% in the difference between the price of oil and international diesel prices, in addition to operating expenses.

The company invested 3.2 billion dollars in the period, an increase of 31% compared to the previous quarter and 5.5% above the same period last year. The company’s profit, according to the company itself, is mainly due to the large pre-salt projects in the Santos Basin and also to the payment of the signature bonus related to the fields of Sudoeste de Sagitário, Água Marinha and Norte de Brava.

The company’s president, Jean Paul Prates said that Petrobras presented a consistent financial and operational performance in the 2nd quarter. “We will continue working, focused on the present, but also with an eye on the future, prepared for a fair energy transition and investing in the future of the company and Brazil”.