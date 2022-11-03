RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Petrobras posted net income of 46.09 billion reais in the third quarter, up 48% from the same period last year, the company said on Thursday. The profit came above the result expected by a survey by Refinitiv, of 43.37 billion reais.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation (EBITDA) totaled 91.42 billion reais between July and September, compared to 60.74 billion reais in the same period in 2021. The company’s sales revenue totaled 170 billion reais. reais, compared to 121.59 billion reais in the same period of 2021.

(By Marta Nogueira)