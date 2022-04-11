“It’s a huge stress point for me”, says the Chief Executive; he says he seeks more transparency in the company

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that one of the reasons for changing the president of Petrobras was the search for someone more professional. The Chief Executive did not reappoint General Joaquim Silva e Luna to the post.

“I nominate to the Board the admission and dismissal [do presidente]. One of the main reasons [para a troca] It’s [ter] someone more professional in there to be able to provide transparency”, declared in a podcast published this Monday (11.Abr.2022).

Bolsonaro concluded by saying that the company should use communication resources even more to explain the composition of fuel prices. He stated that problems and rising prices are always associated with him.

“Petrobras does not use its marketing. What I’m telling you here is for Petrobras to be talking about. It’s on my lap. Everything falls into my lap on the Petrobras issue. I don’t whistle at all and it falls into my lap. And obviously it’s a huge burning point for me.” declared.

government nominee

The federal government appointed former Secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy José Mauro Coelho to the presidency of Petrobras and Marcio Andrade Weber to preside over the Board of Directors. The new list was published last Wednesday (Apr 6) after Adriano Pires and Rodolfo Landim declined the invitation.

The announcement was made days before the general meeting that will vote on the names forwarded by the Planalto. Shareholders will deliberate next Wednesday (Apr 13).

José Mauro was Secretary of Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels from April 2020 to October 2021, when he resigned “to take on new challenges in the private sector”the ministry said at the time.

Adriano Pires said, in a letter to the MME, that he could not leave the Brazilian Infrastructure Center, a consultancy founded by him and now managed with his son, in “so little time”. Rodolfo Landim said that he would dedicate himself to the position of president of Flamengo.