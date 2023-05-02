HOUSTON (Reuters) – Petrobras may move the rig awaiting approval from Ibama to drill in the Foz do Rio Amazonas Basin, off the coast of Amapá, to another location, in the Potiguar Basin, if it does not obtain the long-awaited license in the Amazon region of the Equatorial Margin, said this Tuesday the executive director of Exploration and Production of the oil company, Joelson Mendes.

The company said in a note on Saturday that it is awaiting the government’s position on the request at Foz do Amazonas, after a technical opinion from Ibama recommending the rejection of the request and the shelving of the environmental licensing process.

“We are waiting for authorization (to drill Foz do Amazonas). We are there, our drilling equipment and others are there. We are ready to drill, but a license is needed, so we are waiting for Ibama”, said Mendes, to journalists, backstage at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), in Houston.

“Our plan B is to go to the Potiguar Basin”, added the director, adding that moving the rig from one location to another would be very easy in logistical terms, if necessary.

Petrobras has been waiting since the end of last year for authorization to carry out an emergency drill in the Amazon region of the Equatorial Margin, where it believes there is great potential for discovering commercial oil reserves. This endorsement would be an initial step towards further drilling in the area.

Mendes also added that, should Foz do Amazonas move to Potiguar, the first well to receive the rig would be Pitu Oeste.

Sought after, Petrobras said it would seek to drill the Pitu Oeste and Anhanga wells, both in Rio Grande do Norte, in the event of a setback at Foz do Amazonas.

The drilling of these assets also depends on licensing from Ibama, whose process is in progress, the company pointed out.

