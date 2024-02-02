A Petrobras this week reached the highest value in its history in the financial market: R$ 552 billion, according to the closing of the São Paulo Stock Exchange, the B3, on Thursday (1st.Feb.2024). According to a company statement, PETR3 shares closed at R$42.96, and PETR4, at R$41.57.

Since the beginning of January, the PETR3 share has appreciated by more than 8%, while PETR4 has appreciated by more than 9%.

In a statement, the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, said that the record is a consequence of the resumption of investments that the new management has made in the last year. “Petrobras, which Brazilians are proud of and the market admires, is back”he declared.

Petrobras' Financial and Investor Relations Director, Sérgio Leite, classified the record as a “collective success” of the oil workers, workers at the state-owned company.

“The record share value reinforces the company’s commitment to generating value for shareholders, customers, employees and society as a whole. Petrobras remains committed to its mission of providing energy in a safe, responsible and sustainable way, maintaining its prominent position in the global market”he said.

With information from Brazil Agency