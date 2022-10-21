This is the highest nominal value of the historical series, started in 2008; surpassed $100 billion in US currency

The market value of Petrobras reached R$ 520.6 billion this Friday (21.Oct.2022), according to a survey by the TradeMapmade by the analyst Einar Rivero. This is the highest nominal value of the historical series, which began in 2008.

Preferred shares (PETR4) rose 3.43% this Friday (21.Oct). The common shares (PETR3) advanced 3.41%. In the year, they increased by 97.39% and 95.39%, respectively.

The market value had surpassed R$ 500 billion in May 2008. The survey does not consider inflation and the historical exchange rate. When considering the value of the dollar this Friday (21.Oct.2022) of R$ 5.15, Petrobras is worth US$ 100 billion.

The rise in shares was accompanied by optimism in the international market. The main indices of the United States rose this Friday (21.Oct.2022). In addition, the Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange) rose 7.01% on the week, the biggest weekly rise since November 2020.

There is also an expectation among investors that there will be progress in privatization in Brazil in the event of the president’s victory. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2nd round of the 2022 elections. He is in favor of privatizing the state-owned company.