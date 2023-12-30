Order contract will enable resumption of production in factories leased by the state-owned company in Bahia and Sergipe

A Petrobras reached an agreement with Unigel for the production of fertilizers in the oil company's two factories that are leased (leased) to the company. A custom industrialization contract was signed on Friday (Dec 29, 2023) (tolling) that guarantees the resumption of activities at factories in Bahia and Sergipe. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF- 103 kB).

Unigel is the 2nd largest petrochemical company in Brazil. The company shut down its 2 fertilizer factories this year due to lack of profitability. From January to September, the group accumulated a loss of R$1.05 billion. In the same period of 2022, the company recorded a profit of R$491 million.

Under the agreement signed, Unigel will continue to operate the two factories, which will have natural gas supplied by Petrobras. The final production will also be sold to the state-owned company. It is as if the company were to operate the factory for the oil company on an outsourced basis.

The possibility of the arrangement had already been announced in November by the president of the state-owned company, Jean Paul Prates. On that occasion, he explained how the model works:

“In this tolling arrangement, the plant runs our production and we obtain products for ourselves. Petrobras places the gas, they produce it and sell it to us. In other words, they operate for us. It's a service. The company pays for the lease, but operates for us as a service provider“, he said.

Petrobras' 2024-2028 Strategic Plan, approved in November with an indication of US$102 billion in investments, includes the state-owned company's return to the fertilizer segment. The package includes factories in Paraná and Mato Grosso do Sul.