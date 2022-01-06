Petrobras continues as the most valuable company in Latin America in the trading session that ended this Tuesday (4). According to data from the financial analysis platform Economatica released by the G1, the Brazilian state-owned company is valued at U$ 70.6 billion (R$ 401 billion) and has led the continent’s ranking since December 27, 2021, when it surpassed Mexico’s América Móvil. still in second place.

Petrobras shares appreciated more than 30% in 2021 due to the increase in the price of a barrel of oil. In 2019, at the beginning of the Bolsonaro government, the company was valued at BRL 316 million. In May 2008, it had a market value of R$510 million.

+ Dollar surpasses R$ 5.70 after tougher Fed speech

+ Ceagesp price index closes 2021 with an accumulated increase of 3.56%

Vale, valued at US$ 66.4 billion, is in third place, followed by Walmart Mexico and Argentina’s Mercado Livre.

See the ranking of companies with the highest market value in Latin America

1 – Petrobras: US$ 70.6 billion

2 – América Móvil: US$ 69.3 billion

3 – Voucher: US$ 66.4 billion

4 – Walmart Mexico: $62.6 billion

5 – Free Market: US$ 61.3 billion

6 – Marvel Technology Solutions: $59.7 billion

7 – Nubank with US$44.8 billion

8 – Ambev: US$ 42.4 billion

9 – Itaú Unibanco: US$36 billion

10 – Mexico Group: US$33.5 billion

See the ranking of companies with the highest market value on B3

1 – Petrobras: BRL 401.1 billion

2 – Voucher: BRL 377 billion

3 – Ambev: BRL 240.9 billion

4 – Itaú Unibanco: R$204.8 billion

5 – Bradesco: R$176.3 billion

6 – Weg: BRL 133.6 billion

7 – Santander Brasil: BRL 115.3 billion

8 – JBS: BRL 86 billion

9 – Rede D’Or: BRL 84.5 billion

10 – BTG: BRL 83.7 billion

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?