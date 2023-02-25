Last Voluntary Dismissal Plan ended at the end of 2021; more than 17,000 people left the company in the program

During the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Petrobras lost 29% of its employees. The state-owned company closed 2022 –the last year of the mandate– with 45,149 employees. The number represents a drop of 0.84% ​​compared to 2021 and 28.7% compared to 2018, still under the government of Michel Temer (MDB).

The account includes domestic and overseas subsidiaries. The data were obtained by Power360 via Access to Information Law.

The biggest cuts in 2022 were at the parent company. There were 756 dismissals, 28 dismissals and 470 retirements. The parent companies dismissed 163 people in the country and 4 abroad. In the year, 735 employees were hired.

The lowest number of dismissals in 2022 compared to the previous year was recorded by the end of the PDV (Voluntary Dismissal Program). The program started in 2019 and ended at the end of 2021. There were several voluntary resignation plans from 2016 to 2021 that totaled more than 17,000 dismissals.

In 2021, there was a 12.4% drop in the total number of state employees. They went from 52,000 to 45,500. The PDV started in 2019 was still ongoing.

Post-Lava Jato

Petrobras had the largest number of employees (86,108) in 2013, the year before the start of Lava Jato. Since then, there has been a 47.5% cut in the staff.

Now, in the 3rd government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the north must be to resume the company’s growth. On February 9, the company opened the 1st tender for hiring 373 employees.