State profited US$ 34.4 billion in 2022, which is equivalent to 27.3% of revenue

A Petrobras is the oil company with the highest percentage of profit over revenue of the world to date. According to the financial statement released on Wednesday (1.Mar.2023), the state-owned company registered a margin of 27.3% in 2022, almost double that of the 2nd place, the North American Chevron, which had 14.4%.

Among state-owned companies, Petrobras’ margin is more than 3 times higher than that recorded by Saudi Aramco (8.2%). See the data in the infographic below:

Regarding net income for the year, the Brazilian company ranks 5th among the main companies in the oil and gas sector, according to data up to March 2, 2023. Petrobras reported a net result of US$ 34.4 billion (R$ 188.3 billion).

Saudi Aramco leads, even without having released the results for the 4th quarter of 2022, it already has a net profit of US$ 130.2 billion.

DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS

Another highlight of Petrobras in the 2022 balance sheet was the record distribution of dividends. The total amount will be R$ 215.8 billion, more than double what was distributed for the performance of 2021. The amount passed on by the company to its shareholders is even greater than the net profit of the state-owned company in the year.

This is because the calculation for the distribution of dividends was based on 60% of the difference between the operating cash flow and the company’s investment value – which was very low in 2022, since Petrobras did not have projects that needed large investments.

In addition, the state-owned company also sold assets during the period, which helped to fatten the company’s cash. One of the assets sold in 2022, for example, was the reman (Isaac Sabbá Refinery) to the Brazilian group Atem. Petrobras received US$ 257.2 million for the deal in November 2022, equivalent to R$ 1.3 billion in the conversion at the time.

From 2014 to 2017, Petrobras suffered a period of losses and did not distribute dividends. The return of dividend payments by the state-owned company coincides with the beginning of the PPI (Import Parity Price) policy, adopted in 2016. This system links fuel manufacturing costs to exchange rate variations and the value of a barrel of oil in the international market.

CHANGE IN DIVIDEND POLICY

The change in Petrobras’ dividend policy is taken for granted in 2023. In a conversation with investors on Thursday (2.Mar.2023), the company’s president, Jean Paul Prates, said that companies and their managers constantly propose to shareholders and investors a relationship of “trade off” (conflict of choice), but that sheit changes”.

“You leave the money to me and I’ll show you really good, really cool projects for the future. For now, a well-composed short, medium and long-term portfolio, sustainable, solid, and the investor decides. We decide, we propose and the investor decides if he wants to be with us or if he wants to have the right cash from the short-term dividend. But the trade off relationship is changing”he declared.

On May 12, 2022, when he was still a senator, Prates defended reducing the amount of dividends.

PRICE POLICY

Today, Petrobras adopts a price correction system that considers changes in the exchange rate and the value of a barrel of oil on the international market. Costs such as ship freight, internal transport costs and port fees are also considered in the formula. This shields the company against political interventions to hold readjustments.

On the other hand, in times of instability (as was 2022, due to the war between Russia and Ukraine), price increases end up being almost constant, and this is directly felt by consumers.

This Petrobras pricing system was adopted in 2016during the government of Michel Temer (MDB), who assumed the Presidency after the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff (PT), in a process called a coup d’état by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). At the time, the president of the state-owned company was Pedro Parente.

The oil company’s pricing system is known as PPI (Import Parity Price). After this measure, the state-owned company started to have successive profits and distributed dividends in a record manner – and this policy is expanding.

A change in Petrobras’ pricing policy would make the company’s shares less profitable for shareholders. In the United States, the country where Petrobras shares are traded, shareholders can go to court to propose actions against the company.

read the Petrobras statement published on October 14, 2016 (1MB) on the diesel and gasoline price policy of the state-owned company.