O Forbes Global 2000 ranking of 2023, released on Thursday (8.jun.2023) listed the largest companies in the world, based on 4 metrics: sales, profits, assets and market value. In all, 58 countries are represented on the list.

The United States appears in 1st place, with 611 companies in the ranking. China is in 2nd position, with 346 companies.

According to Forbes, companies on the list account for $50.8 trillion in sales, $4.4 trillion in profits, $231 trillion in assets and $74 trillion in market value. It is the 1st time that total revenue exceeds US$ 50 trillion. Despite the result, retained earnings, assets and market cap are all down slightly from 2022.

Read the 10 best ranked Brazilian companies in the ranking:

1. Petrobras (58th position)

sales: US$ 124.17 billion (R$ 605.76 billion);

profit: US$ 36.47 billion (R$ 177.92 billion);

assets: US$ 184.99 billion (R$ 902.47 billion);

market value: US$ 63.03 billion (R$ 307.49 billion).

2. Itaú (98th position)

sales: US$ 53.17 billion (R$ 259.39 billion);

profit: US$ 5.75 billion (R$ 28.05 billion);

assets: US$ 441.4 billion (R$ 2.15 trillion);

market cap: $51.28 billion (250.17 billion).

3. Vale (139th position)

sales: US$ 41.43 billion (R$ 202.12 billion);

profit: US$ 15.98 billion (R$ 77.96 billion);

assets: US$ 87.72 billion (R$ 427.94 billion);

market value: US$ 61.72 billion (R$ 301.10 billion).

4. Banco do Brasil (171st position)

sales: US$ 53.98 billion (R$ 263.34 billion);

profit: US$ 5.76 billion (R$ 28.10 billion);

assets: US$ 380.27 billion (R$ 1.85 trillion);

market value: US$ 24.85 billion (R$ 121.23 billion).

5. Bradesco (173rd position)

sales: US$ 56.26 billion (R$ 274.46 billion);

profit: US$ 3.49 billion (R$ 17.03 billion);

assets: US$ 357.45 billion (R$ 1.74 trillion);

market value: US$ 31.6 billion (R$ 154.16 billion).

6. BTG Pactual (372nd position)

sales: US$ 15.49 billion (R$ 75.57 billion);

profit: US$ 1.52 billion (R$ 7.42 billion);

assets: US$ 85.35 billion (R$ 416.38 billion);

market value: US$ 50.77 billion (R$ 247.68 billion).

7. JBS (563rd position)

sales: US$ 72.58 billion (R$ 354.08 billion);

profit: US$ 2.99 billion (R$ 14.59 billion);

assets: US$ 39.42 billion (R$ 192.31 billion);

market value: US$ 8.16 billion (R$ 39.81 billion).

8. Suzano (773rd position)

sales: US$ 9.96 billion (R$ 48.59 billion);

profit: US$ 3.55 billion (R$ 17.32 billion);

assets: US$ 26.7 billion (R$ 130.26 billion);

market value: US$ 10.95 billion (R$ 53.42 billion).

9. Eletrobras (927th position)

sales: US$ 6.79 billion (R$ 33 billion);

profit: US$ 705 million (R$ 3.4 billion);

assets: US$ 51.18 billion (R$ 249.2 billion);

market value: US$ 17.28 billion (R$ 84.1 billion).

10. Gerdau (979th position)