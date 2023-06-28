Estadão Contenti

06/28/2023

In addition to lighting up its headquarters building with the colors of the rainbow, Petrobras launched this Wednesday, the 28th, International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day, an unprecedented booklet on sexual diversity, with the aim of promoting awareness among the internal public and society in general, and give light to the legal achievements related to the subject, said the president of the state-owned company, Jean Paul Prates, in social networks.

“We are here to say that you can and should flaunt your pride without fear, carrying it on your chest with great happiness, because here is a space where diversity is welcomed and celebrated”, said Prates in a social network. “We see and celebrate you,” he said.

One of the actions implemented by the company is the inclusion of the social name of the transgender employee or employee in its registration, in addition to the possibility of updating the name and gender, if changes have already been made in the civil registry.

The booklet, which is available on the company’s website, presents data on the subject, such as, for example, the number of people who declare themselves LGBTQIA+ in the country: according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). There are 2.9 million, and there may be underreporting, underscores the booklet.

The publication also shows figures on violence due to intolerance, which accounts for one death every 29 hours, according to data from the Report of the Observatory of Deaths and Violence against LGBTQIAP+. Another highlight are the main concepts related to the subject, such as definitions of sexual orientation and gender identity, among others.

Laws and regulations that protect the rights of LGBTQIA+ people are also reported, highlighting legal advances such as the criminalization of homophobia, the guarantee of equal marriage and other measures to combat discrimination. The selected jurisprudence on the subject is also cited with the relevant judicial decisions related to the rights of these people.

“Petrobras is celebrating diversity in its multiple pluralities. In the month when the world celebrates LGBTQIA+ pride, we also mobilized to celebrate this. Petrobras is a space where we value freedom so that anyone can have their individuality recognised, respected and embraced with as much affection as possible”, said Prates.

The evolution of the acronyms, which started with the letters GLS, is also in the booklet’s content, with due explanations of the changes. The material demonstrates this and many other advances related to the presence and acceptance of sexual diversity in society, but also shows the long path that needs to be taken to make inclusion more comprehensive and effective.

