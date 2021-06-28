The amount needed to correct the salaries of 51,000 Petrobras employees increased 170% compared to the initial forecast made in 2018, when the company was condemned in a billion dollar labor lawsuit.

At the time, the TST (Superior Labor Court) understood that the state-owned company could not include in the calculation of the company’s salary base additional amounts such as hazardous work and unhealthy conditions, night work, overtime, rest and meals. With the decision, Petrobras must pay the retroactive amounts to the 51,000 employees.

The company appealed the decision to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case, has not yet analyzed the petitions.

When the judgment was handed down, the amount for retroactive payment was estimated at R$17 billion. Today, according to the newspaper Economic value, the state-owned company estimates that it will spend R$ 46 billion.

Auxiliaries de Moraes told the newspaper that the appeal “will be brought to trial as soon as possible.”. The state-owned company stated that “continues to act in defense of its interests and believes in the success of these processes”.

In the lawsuit, employees and unions questioned the formula for calculating the supplement to Petrobras’ salary policy, the so-called RMNR (Minimum Remuneration of Level and Regime). This amount is a minimum wage to be paid by the company to employees of the same level and region.

In release to the market issued in June 2018, the state-owned company declared that the formula “respects the remuneration differences of each regime and work condition, as well as contemplates the additionals provided for by law and agreed upon in the collective agreement”.

