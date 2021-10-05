THE Petrobras is studying making the subsidy for cooking gas conditional on participation in a socioeconomic development program for the beneficiary families. O power360 found that the state company intends to allocate ⅔ of the R$ 300 million announced for the purchase of the cylinders. The other R$100 million will fund professional training and/or entrepreneurship initiatives for families. The idea is still in its infancy, but the company has already decided that it will not only grant LPG.

The state-owned company is in a hurry to put the program into practice, but faces a main difficulty: logistics. As the cost of delivering the cylinders would be very high, the company is evaluating how to transfer the value to families. The fear is to provide a cash voucher and it will be used to purchase other priority items, detracting from the original proposal.

You BRL 300 millions announced by Petrobras equivalent to 0.7% of the net profit of the company in 1º semester of 2021. In comparison with the dividends to be paid to the Federal Government this year, the value corresponds to 1.9%. Although not very expressive compared to these figures, the power360 it found, however, that the oil and gas sector evaluates the company’s proposal as positive, as they consider that it is not their role to give any subsidy to LPG.