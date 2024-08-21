Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 08/21/2024 – 16:56

Petrobras won the Think Work Innovations Award in the Compensation and Benefits category on Tuesday, the 20th, for adopting a pioneering maternity leave policy for non-pregnant mothers. The benefit guarantees that, in same-sex couples formed by women, both mothers are entitled to 120 days of paid leave.

The Think Work Innovations award seeks to recognize innovative initiatives in human resources. In two editions, more than 700 initiatives were registered to compete in 12 categories. The organization is carried out by the human resources content company Think Work.

+For 59% of people, diversity and inclusion in companies remain just talk

The first such leave was granted by Petrobras in September. But since September 2023, following a collective bargaining agreement negotiation, the extended benefit has been officially adopted as company policy.

So far, two employees and their two partners have benefited from the new policy. While the partners were granted standard maternity leave at their respective jobs, the Petrobras employees were able to enjoy the same period with their new baby, with their salaries paid in full by the company. Normally, part of the payment during this period is made by the INSS.

To be entitled to the benefit, mothers simply need to present the company with the necessary documentation to prove maternity: proof of adoption or birth certificate, with both names on the record.

The company also offers paternity leave for both parents in same-sex couples. In this case, the period is 30 days.

What does Petrobras say?

“I think there is a fundamental issue of recognizing the place of mothers and the role of motherhood for non-pregnant women,” says Petrobras’ executive HR manager, Lilian Louzada Soncin, about the benefit. Motherhood, unlike maternity, is independent of the act of giving birth and is associated with the care provided by a mother.

Petrobras has at least 200 lesbian and bisexual women who may be eligible for the extended benefit. However, the estimate may be an underestimate, since it was made based on the registration of partners in the health plan benefit. The company has 41,000 employees.

Petrobras already had a different position on the issue by recognizing the right to maternity leave for one of the mothers in same-sex couples after adoption in 2017. Until then, however, another mother had to take leave analogous to paternity leave, which in the company lasts 30 days.

According to Soncin, the change in policy was an achievement facilitated by the decision of the company’s Board of Directors to approve in September 2023 a position that Petrobras be a reference in promoting human rights, diversity, equity and inclusion.

Subject under debate in the courts

In March 2024, the Supreme Federal Court recognized maternity leave for same-sex couples, but only for one of the mothers.

“There is still no legislation on the subject. Therefore, we base ourselves on the case law that is being constructed through practical cases”, explains the family partner at PLKC Advogados, Luiz Kignel.

In the decision, the Court ruled that it is possible to grant maternity leave to a non-pregnant mother in a same-sex civil union whose partner became pregnant through artificial insemination. To avoid double benefits, the Court made a reservation: if the partner already receives the benefit, the non-pregnant mother must receive the equivalent of paternity leave.

“This decision, which has general repercussions, established that one of the mothers is entitled to 120 days of maternity leave, while the other parent, if her partner has taken the leave, will be entitled to enjoy the period equivalent to paternity leave, that is, 5 days”, explains the partner at FFLH Advogados, André Prado Freitas.

The STF’s decision to maintain maternity leave for one of the mothers and paternity leave similar to that for the other applies to couples with a pregnant mother as well as to adoption.

In couples formed by men, the Court recognized the right of both to paternity leave. The period is 5 days, extended to 20 days in companies that adhere to the Citizen Company tax reduction program.