SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Petrobras announced on Friday that its natural gas sales prices to distributors will have an average increase of 19% from May 1, compared to the values ​​practiced between February and April.

The announced high came close to the estimate of the Brazilian Association of Large Energy Consumers and Free Consumers (Abrace), which projected an average increase of 17%, as reported by Reuters this week.

According to Petrobras, the adjustment follows the updating of formulas agreed in the contract with the distributors, based on the variation in gas prices, Brent oil and the exchange rate.

The quarterly update of gas prices and annual for transport attenuates momentary volatilities and ensures predictability and transparency, the state-owned company said in a note.

The company also added that the final price of natural gas to consumers is also influenced by distributors’ margins and federal and state taxes.

In the case of the gas consuming industry, Embrace had calculated an impact of 9%, on average, of the adjustment from May.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)

