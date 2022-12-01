RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Petrobras has increased the planned investments for the Equatorial Margin by more than 40% in the horizon of its 2023-2027 business plan compared to the previous five-year period, to US$2.94 billion, pointed out this Thursday- fair the executive director of Exploration and Production, Fernando Borges.

For the period, 16 wells are planned in 17 blocks in the broad region of the Brazilian coast, which goes from Rio Grande do Norte to Amapá.

According to Borges, it is essential that Petrobras continues to seek new reserves to face the natural decline of the fields.

Previously, Petrobras executives stated that the company expected to receive an environmental license this year to drill an exploratory well at the mouth of the Amazon River, one of the regions on the Equatorial Margin.

(By Marta Nogueira)