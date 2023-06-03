Jean Paul Prates, president of the state-owned company, said that the company is proud to be “for all, all and all”

the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, shared this Friday (2.Jun.2023) photos of the facade of the state-owned company lit up on the night of Thursday (1.Jun) with the colors of the LGBTQIA+ flag. The petista said that in June, known to be LGBTQIA+ Pride month, the Petrobras celebrates all diversity. In your Instagram profilePrates reiterated: “We are proud to be who we are. And we are even more proud to be a Petrobras for all, all and all”. The company’s headquarters are located in the city center of Rio de Janeiro.