RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Petrobras posted a record net profit of 188.3 billion reais in 2022, up 77% from the previous year, mainly due to higher Brent oil prices, better financial results and gains from co-participation in fields of onerous assignment.

The value came above the result expected by a Refinitiv survey, of 178.45 billion reais, and broke the previous record, which had been 106.7 billion reais in 2021.

Last year, Brent crude was up 43%, averaging above $100 a barrel. Higher derivatives margins and better financial results also contributed to the result, the company said. On the other hand, the oil company was impacted by higher tax payments and no gains from reversal of impairment.

“Although positively impacted by the favorable external environment, they are the result of several relevant management actions taken over the last few years, since the price of oil has already been at levels similar to those of 2022, without the same results being observed”, he said. the financial director, Rodrigo Araujo, in the report.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation (Ebitda) for the year, in turn, also grew by 45% compared to 2021, reaching the highest level ever recorded of 340.5 billion reais, mainly influenced by by the appreciation of the average Brent for the year and by higher prices of derivatives.

The net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio (excluding leases) was 0.27 times at the end of 2022, compared to 0.56 times in 2021.

Petrobras’ financial debt ended the year at US$30 billion, a 16% reduction compared to 2021.

Net debt totaled US$41.5 billion.

“This level of indebtedness is considered healthy for companies of the size and segment in which Petrobras operates. Evidence is that the commitment of the debt with payment of interest is equivalent today to only 14 days of the operating cash generation of 2022”, said the company.

Petrobras also pointed out that in 2022 it reached its record for annual payment of taxes and government participation, collecting a total of 279 billion reais in Brazil.

Resources generated by operating activities reached a record 255.4 billion reais in 2022, scored the company, and positive free cash flow totaled 205.8 billion reais, the highest mark ever reached, representing, respectively, increases of 26 % and 22% compared to the previous year.

The company also reported that investments made in 2022 totaled US$9.8 billion, up 12% compared to 2021, as a result of the payment of the signing bonus for the Sépia and Atapu fields and greater investments in modernization and adaptation of refineries. , in addition to expenses with maintenance of logistical assets.

In this scenario, the company informed that the payment of dividends of 35.8 billion reais was approved, but that the board suggested that the company’s shareholders evaluate the creation of a Statutory Reserve, as provided by law, to retain up to 6.5 billion reais of the 2022 result, since the amount would have exceeded the application of the formula.

QUARTERLY RESULT

In the fourth quarter, Petrobras recorded net income of 43.34 billion reais, up 37.6% compared to the same period of the previous year. The profit came in above the result expected by a Refinitiv survey, of 37.61 billion reais.

Compared to the third quarter, there was a 6% drop in net income, explained mainly by the devaluation of Brent, lower derivatives margins and higher expenses with “impairment” (booking write-off), according to the company.

The result, however, was partially offset by gains from co-participation agreements in the Sépia, Atapu and Búzios fields and by the appreciation of the real against the dollar, generating a favorable financial result for Petrobras.

The financial result for the fourth quarter was positive at 1.5 billion reais, compared to a negative result of 8 billion reais in the previous quarter, reflecting the exchange rate appreciation of the real against the dollar and gains in monetary variations from anticipated dividends, said the oil company. .

Operating cash flow in the last quarter of 2022 was BRL 67.6 billion and free cash flow was BRL 48.9 billion.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation (Ebitda) totaled 73.09 billion reais between October and December, up 16% compared to the same period in 2021.

The company’s sales revenue in the fourth quarter totaled 158.58 billion reais, up 18.2% against the same period in 2021.

(By Marta Nogueira and Peter Frontini)