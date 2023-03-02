Value is 76.6% higher than in the previous year, when it registered R$ 106.6 billion; net revenue was BRL 641 billion

A Petrobras recorded net income of BRL 188.3 billion in 2022, the highest in the company’s history, second financial statement published this Wednesday (1st.Mar.2023). the amount is 76.6% higher than reported in 2021, when the company made a profit of BRL 106.6 billion. Here’s the full (1 MB)

According to the balance sheet, the numbers “are the result of several relevant management actions taken over the last few years”. The state-owned company recognizes an international scenario favorable to the market.

Petrobras’ net revenue increased 41.7% in relation to 2021. It closed in BRL 641 billion. Revenue from oil products increased 43.9%, while the total received from the sale of raw material rose 24.0%.

Ebitda –earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization– grew 45% compared to 2021. It reached BRL 340.5 billion. Net revenue from exports had a positive variation of 22.2%. It was R$ 141 billion.

4TH QUARTER

The results show that Petrobras’ Net Profit was BRL 43.3 billion in the 4th quarter of 2022. It represents a drop of 5.9% compared to the previous 3 months (BRL 46.1 billion).

Compared to the 4th quarter of 2021, it was up 76.2%. In that period, the value closed at R$ 31.5 billion.

GOVERNMENT AND PETROBRAS

Also on this Wednesday, the government decided to replace the appointment of Wagner Granja Vitter to join the council and appointed economist Bruno Moretti. Wagner had been appointed by the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services.

Now, the nominees for the board of directors are: Pietro Adamo Sampaio Mendes (president of the board), Jean Paul Prates (president of Petrobras), Carlos Eduardo Turchetto Santos, Vitor Eduardo de Almeida Saback, Eugênio Tiago Chagas Cordeiro e Teixeira, Bruno Moretti , Sergio Machado Rezende and Suzana Kahn Ribeiro.