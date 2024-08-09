Reutersi Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/reuters/ 08/09/2024 – 11:19

Petrobras had a net loss of R$2.6 billion in the second quarter, its first negative result since the third quarter of 2020, mainly due to tax and exchange rate impacts, the oil company reported on Thursday, the 8th.

In the same period last year, the company had recorded a net profit of R$28.8 billion, while in the first quarter its net result was R$23.7 billion.

The main impacts on the result, according to the company, were accounting, given the adherence to an agreement to end a tax dispute with the government and the exchange rate variation of the period.

“The net result for the quarter must be analyzed in light of events that impacted the accounting result, but without a relevant impact on the company’s cash flow,” said the Financial and Investor Relations Director, Fernando Melgarejo, in the report.

Balance

Petrobras stated that it had “strong” cash generation in the second quarter of 2024, recording Operating Cash Flow (OCF) of R$47.2 billion, higher than that observed in the first quarter of the year.

In June, the company had announced that it would have an impact of R$11.9 billion on its net income for the second quarter due to the company’s adherence to an agreement to end a tax dispute involving Cide, PIS and Cofins between 2008 and 2013.

In addition, the company highlighted that it had recorded impacts due to exchange rate variations, with no effect on the company’s cash flow.

Thus, recurring profit was R$15.7 billion, but still below analysts’ expectations of R$22.3 billion, according to data from LSEG.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation (EBITDA) totaled 49.7 billion reais between April and June, a drop of 12.3% compared to the same period in 2023.

Compared to the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA fell 17%, influenced by lower diesel and gasoline margins, increased imports and non-recurring items, with emphasis on the effects of the 2023 labor agreement and adherence to the tax transaction.

These effects were partially offset by the increase in export revenues, mainly due to the appreciation of Brent oil.

In the second quarter, the cost of goods sold increased by 7% compared to the first three months of the year, reflecting higher costs with imported oil and derivatives, reflecting the appreciation of prices at the time of stock formation, and the greater share of imported oil in the load processed in refineries and of imported derivatives in the sales mix.

The oil company’s sales revenue totaled R$122.3 billion in the second quarter, up 7.4% year-on-year and up 3.9% compared to the previous quarter.

The company had reported last month that its oil production in Brazil grew 2.6% between April and June compared to the same period last year, mainly due to the operational advancement of platforms that came into operation throughout 2023.

Petrobras produced an average of 2.16 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in the country in the second quarter, versus 2.1 million bpd in the same three months of 2023, the company said in its production and sales report.

The company ended the second quarter with gross debt of US$59.6 billion, up 2.9% compared to the same period last year and within the reference range of US$50 billion to US$65 billion.

Dividends and investments

Despite the net loss, Petrobras reported this Thursday that its board approved the payment of interim and intermediate dividends and interest on equity (JCP) in the amount of R$13.57 billion, equivalent to 1.05320017 reais per common and preferred share in circulation.

For payment, the company will use R$6.4 billion from the capital remuneration reserve, resulting in a remaining balance of R$15.5 billion in this reserve.

This reserve, which was criticized at the time of its creation, as investors considered that it impacted dividends, now allowed shareholder remuneration in a quarter in which the company had a negative result.

Petrobras commented that, in an accumulated view of the semester, the application of the shareholder remuneration policy formula returns a total payment of dividends of 27 billion reais, a level higher than the accumulated result available for the semester (20.6 billion reais), which led to the use of the reserve.

While it had a quarterly loss and saw its statutory reserve fall, Petrobras also cut its investment projection for 2024.

Petrobras now plans to invest between US$13.5 billion and US$14.5 billion this year, versus the previous projection of US$18.5 billion, with an adjustment in the capex of the Exploration and Production (E&P) segment, the company’s main segment, which has stated that it still does not see an impact on the oil production curve despite the cut in investments.