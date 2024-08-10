With its first net loss in almost 4 years, the Brazilian state-owned company recorded the weakest performance among the 10 largest publicly-held companies in the sector

THE Petrobras had the worst net result in the 2nd quarter of 2025 among the 10 largest publicly traded companies in the oil and gas sector in the world. From April to June, the Brazilian state-owned company recorded a loss of R$2.6 billion, equivalent to US$344 million, according to the closing exchange rate in the quarter ended.

In the group of the largest oil companies in the world – with the exception of the Chinese, which are not publicly traded –, Petrobras and BP (British Petroleum) were the only ones that did not have a profit but rather a loss. The British company, however, had a smaller negative result than the Brazilian company, of US$ 129 million.

At the other end, the best result was that of Saudi Aramcothe largest global company in the sector. The Saudi state-owned oil company had revenue of US$ 116 billion and US$ 29 billion in net profit. In 2nd place is the American ExxonMobilwith a positive net result of US$ 9.2 billion, in 3rd place the British Shellwith a profit of US$ 6.3 billion.

With the exception of Aramco and ExxonMobil, all other companies saw a reduction in profits in the quarter compared to the 1st quarter of 2024. In the balance sheets, a common justification was the devaluation of oil compared to the previous period and the drop in sales of derivatives.

The Frenchwoman TotalEnergiesfor example, saw its profit fall from US$5.4 billion to US$3.8 billion. The result of the Norwegian Equinor reduced from US$2.7 billion to US$1.9 billion in Q2.

PETROBRAS PERFORMANCE

In addition to global factors, Petrobras’ results have internal components. The loss of US$344 million was its worst quarterly performance in almost 4 years. The last time the state-owned company had closed in the red was in the 3rd quarter of 2020.

The company’s revenue, on the other hand, increased by 7.4% compared to the same period in 2023, reaching R$122 billion (US$23.4 billion). This is even with the fall in the sale of fuels during the period, as shown by the Poder360.

More expenses

The oil company spent more. Operating expenses grew 69.9% in 1 year and ended the last cycle at R$26.5 billion.

Another expense that weighed on Petrobras’ cash flow was the agreement made in June to close administrative and judicial processes at Carf (Tax Appeals Administration Council) which includes the payment of R$19.8 billion.

To fulfill the agreement, Petrobras paid a down payment of R$3.57 billion in June. It will also transfer to the Union 6 more monthly and successive installments of R$1.38 billion from July to December.

The other R$6.65 billion were paid through judicial deposits already made in the proceedings and R$1.29 billion came from credits with the Tax Authorities relating to tax losses of the company’s subsidiaries.

Factors that impacted the result

In the company’s balance sheet, Petrobras’ Financial and Investor Relations Director, Fernando Melgarejo, cited 2 events that impacted the accounting result, but “without significant impact on the company’s cash flow”. They are:

the exchange rate variation of the period;

the impacts of joining the tax transaction.

The dollar rose from R$5.00 to R$5.56 over the quarter, according to Petrobras’ balance sheet. Without these events, Melgarejo says the company would have closed the quarter with a net profit of US$5.4 billion, or R$30 billion.

The company’s president, Magda Chambriard, stated that the company had increased cash generation and kept its debt level under control. She explained that the events that caused the negative result did not affect the state-owned company’s cash flow or assets.

“Non-recurring events, such as the tax agreement with the Ministry of Finance, which brought significant advantages to the company and the Union, and the marked exchange rate volatility in the period, with no effect on the company’s cash flow or assets, impacted the company’s internal accounting, also affecting the quarter’s results”he said.