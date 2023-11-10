Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/11/2023 – 21:33

Petrobras’ gross debt reached US$60.9 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 12.4% compared to the same period last year and 5.2% above that recorded at the end of the first quarter of the year, in 30 of June.

The company’s net debt rose to US$43.7 billion, a value 7.9% lower than that recorded in the third quarter of 2022 and 3.7% higher than that recorded at the end of the second quarter of this year.

The average term of net debt fell to 11.4 years at the end of September, compared to 12.1 years at the end of June. The average cost of this debt was 6.5% per year, compared to 6.6% per year three months ago, Petrobras reported this Thursday, 9th.

As a result, the relationship between net debt and adjusted EBITDA was 1.15x on September 30, compared to 1.02x at the end of June.

Cash flow

Operating cash flow (FCO) reached US$11.6 billion (R$56.52 billion) in the third quarter. This was the fourth largest FCO in the company’s history, highlights the report. But it was still 10.6% below that recorded in the same period in 2022, and 18.4% above that in the second quarter of this year.

Free cash flow totaled R$40.9 billion between July and September, 22.7% lower than a year ago, but 23% higher than that recorded in the immediately previous quarter.