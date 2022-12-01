State said it did not obtain “adequate commercial conditions” for the deal

THE Petrobras informed, on Wednesday (Nov.30.2022), that it has given up on selling the thermoelectric plant in Canoas, in Rio Grande do Sul.

The state-owned company said it did not obtain “suitable commercial conditions” to close the deal and will evaluate the “next steps” for the divestment process. The plant sale process started in May 2020.

The Canoas plant was built in the homonymous municipality in Rio Grande do Sul. It is a bi-fuel plant, able to operate with natural gas or diesel oil. It has an installed capacity of 249 MW (megawatts).

On November 18, Petrobras also ended a divestment process. This time, at Regap (Gabriel Passos Refinery), in Minas Gerais. The state-owned company received a proposal considered “below Petrobras’ economic-financial assessment“, said.