A report from the association indicates that the tight supply of oil in the world has been putting pressure on future barrel prices

The recent increases in the price of a barrel of oil have pressured fuel prices in Brazil. The gasoline sold by Petrobras in the main refineries, it already accumulates an average delay of 19%. This is what the report released this Monday (24.July 2023) by abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers).

According to the entity, despite the stability of the exchange rate, the tight supply of oil in the global scenario continues to pressure future prices. At the moment, Brent barrel futures are trading above $81 per barrel.

Considering the PPI (Import Parity Price), the value of a liter of gasoline should be increased by R$ 0.57. Since May, Petrobras no longer exclusively considers the PPI to define prices, but barrel quotations and the exchange rate still influence the calculation method.

Already the price of diesel oil sold accumulates an average lag of 15% in the main Petrobras refineries, about R$ 0.55 below what the PPI indicates.

The last readjustment in fuel prices was made by Petrobras on July 1st, reducing the value of diesel at refineries by 12.8% and gasoline by 5.3%.

NEW PRICE POLICY

In the new model, Petrobras does not fail to consider the international market, but does so based on other references for calculation, in addition to incorporating references from the domestic market. It is considered:

customer alternative cost;

marginal value for Petrobras.

The 1st is established from the alternatives that the consumer has in the market, observing the prices practiced by other suppliers that offer the same or similar products.

The 2nd considers the best conditions obtained by the company for production, imports and exports.