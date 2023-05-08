The Anna Nery floating platform produced its first oil this Sunday, the 7th, in the Marlim field, in the Campos basin, Petrobras president Jean Paul Prates said in a video. He highlighted the importance of revitalizing the Marlim field, where it will be possible to extract more than 50% of the oil originally in situ (on site).

In addition to the FPSO Anna Nery, a vessel that produces, stores and transfers oil, two more FPSOs will be installed in the field to interconnect 100 wells over the next five years. The forecast is to reach, in 2027, a volume of 900 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boed) in the Campos basin, with the entry into production of three new systems and investment in complementary projects on existing platforms. This volume represents about three times the production that Petrobras would have achieved if it had not invested in new platforms and existing systems.

The investment should also add a volume of 20 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) to the company’s reserves by 2030, with 5 billion boe arising from the assets operated by Petrobras in this basin.

“The revitalization of the Campos Basin is a key project in Petrobras’ Strategic Plan, with forecast investments of US$ 18 billion over the next few years. There are two new FPSOs like this replacing 10 units”, said Prates in a video. The next FPSO to be installed in the Marlim field will be Anita Garibaldi, which together with FPSO Anna Nery will produce 150,000 barrels of oil per day, starting in the second half of this year.

The two platforms are part of Petrobras’ program to revitalize the Campos basin, the largest project to revitalize the world’s offshore industry, according to the state-owned company. The region, discovered in the 1980s, was once the main producing basin in the country, but lost ground to the giant pre-salt reservoirs, whose discovery coincided with the beginning of the decline in production in the basin.

“The history and success of the Marlim field are intertwined with Petrobras’ success story in deep and ultra-deep waters. A school for everything that came after. Carrying out this revitalization, with the difficulties we had, is a source of great pride”, concluded Prates, who completed 100 days of management at the state-owned company.