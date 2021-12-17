By Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Petrobras obtained the operation in a consortium of the two blocks offered in an auction of surpluses from the transfer of rights rights this Friday, after having resorted to its preemptive right guaranteed by law to integrate the group that won the dispute for the largest active: Sepia.

With the negotiation of Sépia and Atapu, the government will collect 11.138 billion reais in signing bonuses, in addition to the percentages of the so-called profit oil, which had significant premiums and defined the winners.

In addition to Petrobras, French company TotalEnergies is present in both consortia, further consolidating its participation in the Brazilian pre-salt.

The consortium comprising TotalEnergies, Petronas and Qatar Petróleo won the Sépia block, with a profit oil offer of 37.43%, against a minimum percentage of 15.02%, beating Petrobras’ offer of 30.30%.

After the announcement of the winning proposal, Petrobras exercised its right to act as operator, with a 30% stake in the winning consortium. With that, TotalEnergies will have 28%, Petronas 21% and Qatar 21%.

Upon auctioning the Sepia block, the consortium will pay a signing bonus 7.138 billion reais to the Union.

For Atapu, in turn, the consortium formed by Petrobras as operator and 52.5% stake, in partnership with Shell (25%) and TotalEnergies (22.5%), made the only offer and won the asset, with an offer of oil profit of 31.68%, compared to a minimum percentage of 5.89%.

Upon auctioning the block, the consortium will pay a 4 billion reais signature bonus to the Union.

(By Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira; edition by Roberto Samora)

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?