Petrobras shares collapse on the Stock Exchange this Friday, 8th, after the company announced a sharp drop in profit and cut extraordinary dividends.

At around 10:50 am, PETR3 fell 13.55% and PETR4 fell 11.91% in B3. The Ibovespa fell 1.35%.

Petrobras recorded a net profit of R$124.6 billion in 2023. Although it was the second highest in the company's history, the amount is 33.8% lower than that reported in 2022, when the company had profited R$188.3 billion.

Investors react mainly to Petrobras' decision not to distribute extraordinary dividends, as it did in 2022.

The State-owned company's Board of Directors authorized the distribution of dividends equivalent to R$14.2 billion relating to the company's results in the fourth quarter of 2023, but decided to retain the full potential of extraordinary dividends.

“Despite the solid operating results and, albeit lower, a decent recurring distribution, we believe that this will remain in the background for a market, which, following the company's decision not to pay extraordinary dividends, will focus intensely on its capital allocation ”, assessed the Ativa analysis team.

Lower dividend distribution

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, said in a letter published alongside the balance sheet released by the company, that the dividends of R$72.4 billion, referring to the 2023 financial year “is a value that reverts to Brazilian society”.

According to Prates, in addition to dividends, the country also benefits from tax collection, with the state-owned company paying R$240 billion in taxes in 2023, and the successive records in market value since taking over management of the company, in January 2023.

In 2022, the company disbursed R$194.6 billion in dividends, while in 2023 R$98.1 billion in dividends were paid. In other words, a drop of 49.5%.

In the last three years, the state-owned company distributed significant dividends. According to a survey by Elos Ayta Consultoria. In 2022, the company was the largest distributor of dividends to its shareholders in Latin America and the USA. “The volume of combined dividends from the state-owned company between 2010 and 2020 was R$59.2 billion, a value lower than that disbursed in 2021, when the company paid R$72.7 billion”, says Einar Rivero, founding partner of the consultancy .