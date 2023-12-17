Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/12/2023 – 17:34

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, made a post on social media informing that Drill Ship 42, which is expected to drill the Pitu Oeste well, arrived in the Potiguar Basin, on the coast of Rio Grande do Norte and Ceará. The post incorporates a video with images of the ship in operation.

“Petrobras is back to drilling in the Northeast,” commented the executive, who also said that drilling in Pitu Oeste will begin on the 24th. “In total, depending on subsequent environmental licensing, there should be 16 exploratory wells in the Equatorial Margin by 2028 .”

In the post, made on X (formerly Twitter), Prates stated that the technical and economic evaluation of any discovery should take between 8 and 12 months. “Until effective production, any fields found and considered viable will take another 4-6 years to design and develop their respective operational structure,” he said.

“So this is just the beginning of a great mission! And only Petrobras will be able to reconcile local socioeconomic development, national energy security and global sustainability on this journey”, he concluded.