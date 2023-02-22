State donated 15,000 liters of plane kerosene, hygiene items and 1,300 liters of drinking water

Petrobras donated 15,000 liters of jet fuel to aircraft rescuing victims of the storm that hit the north coast of São Paulo over the weekend. the state communicated the measure this Wednesday (22.feb.2023).

The São Sebastião terminal, owned by Transpetro, a subsidiary of Petrobras, serves as a support point for the authorities. The subsidiary also donated hygiene items and supplies to the social fund of São Sebastião City Hall, the city hardest hit by the storm.

The rains started on Saturday (18.Feb) and left at least 48 dead until the early afternoon of this 4th. It is the most intense storm ever recorded in the country’s history.

The city hall of São Sebastião estimates that at least 1,943 people are homeless (who have left their homes, but are with friends or family), and 1,686, displaced (who are in public or private shelters).

Petrobras’ collaboration includes reconnaissance flights over the affected areas; provision of teams, equipment and terminal infrastructure to support contingency teams (pilots, military police, firefighters, etc.); and backhoe for use in the region.

Here is a list of donations by the state-owned company to São Sebastião:

1,300 liters of mineral water;

600 liters of milk;

100 packets of powdered milk;

120 packets of chocolate powder;

2,700 pads;

3,600 diapers;

100 packs of wet wipes;

over 400 rolls of toilet paper;

160 packets of washing powder;

more than 1,000 liters of sanitary water;

100 units of floor cloth.

Transpetro also sent 300 liters of water to Camburi (SP), another city hit by the rains on the coast of São Paulo.