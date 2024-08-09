Finance Minister says revenue expectations are the same as those in the Budget Law; state-owned company announced the distribution of R$13.6 billion

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid this Friday (9.Aug.2024) that the distribution of R$ 13.6 billion in ordinary dividends announced by Petrobras was already included in the economic team’s revenue projections.

According to the minister, the expected revenue from dividends is the same as that stipulated by the LOA (Annual Budget Law). “For now, it’s what’s in the law”Haddad told journalists at the Finance Ministry headquarters in Brasília.

The Bimonthly Revenue and Expenditure Report released in July expected revenue of R$58.3 billion from corporate dividends.

Dividends

The Secretary of the National Treasury, Roger Ceronsaid in May that the government is already counting on receiving 100% of Petrobras’ dividends by the end of the year. It should be equivalent to around R$14 billion.

A dividend is a way of distributing profits from a company to its shareholders. In the case of Petrobras, the government holds the majority of the shares and thus receives one of the largest portions of this amount.

The R$14 billion will help the government’s finances. The economic team aims to eliminate Brazil’s deficit by 2024. In other words, revenues would be equal to expenses. In practice, the federal government needs to collect more and spend less to reduce the public debt.