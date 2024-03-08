sammyrochai sammyrocha – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/sammyrocha/ 03/08/2024 – 14:25

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, said today, 8th, during a conference call with market analysts, that the company's dividend policy has been adjusted and improved so that the company can make more investments.

According to Prates, the 2024-2028 strategic plan is guided by “coherence, realism, reality and transparency” in the state-owned company’s actions, with a special focus on exploration and production projects, a key activity of the Brazilian oil company.

Also according to the president of Petrobras, the current management wants the company to be more solid and resilient, in addition to generating value with projects within the concept of a fair and responsible transition.

“We will never and have never neglected the creation of economic value,” he declared.

Prates also recalled that, in 2023, the total return on Petrobras shares on the New York Stock Exchange reached 112%, a value much higher than the highest return on majors20%.

The state-owned company's dividends for 2023 will reach R$72.4 billion, if the shareholders' meeting approves the payment of R$14.2 billion, an amount approved by the company's board of directors last Thursday (7). The board, however, did not approve the distribution of extraordinary dividends.