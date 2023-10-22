Representatives of the Brazilian oil company visited the South American country on Friday (Oct 20) to discuss investments

Representatives of Petrobras were on Friday (20.Oct.2023), in Santa Cruz (Bolivia), to discuss with Bolivian authorities the exploration of hydrocarbons, lithium and natural gas. The meeting also discussed the use of fertilizers.

The discussion table also dealt with projects related to wind, solar and hydroelectric generation. The round of negotiations will continue between the governments of Brazil and Bolivia.

The initial dialogue took place in May, when the Bolivian president, Luis Arce, was in Brasília for a meeting with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and 9 other heads of state from South American countries, at Itamaraty.

According to the Brazilian government, the May meeting aimed to resume dialogue and cooperation in a more organized way with South American nations.