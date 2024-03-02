The suspicion revealed by the newspaper O Globo is that the strike would be used to press for a contract that could result in R$500 million in losses

Petrobras director William França, responsible for the state-owned company's contract that could result in a loss of almost R$500 million for the company, considered “manufacturing” a strike at the petrochemical's fertilizer units to force the signing of the deal. The information was revealed by the newspaper The globe.

The company's contract was signed with Unigel, which leases the oil company's fertilizer factories. It stipulated that Petrobras would supply natural gas for Univel's production and would then sell the fertilizers, being remunerated for the results of the operation. The TCU, however, demands explanations about the contract, saying that it could result in R$500 million in losses.

The newspaper says that an internal investigation at the company is investigating whether the director had tried to simulate a strike at the units as a way of having an argument to force the contract.

The director reportedly wrote in a chat on the virtual meeting application Microsoft Teams that it would be necessary to “hammer” a strike to show the need to close the contract. Otherwise, factories could be closed and there would be a union reaction and strike movement at the oil company.

França is executive director of Industrial Processes and also president of the board of directors of Transpetro. The internal investigation was opened at Petrobras after the compliance channel received complaints that members of the company had pushed for the conclusion of the contract, despite the company's technical area having highlighted the risk of loss.

The contract has a total value of R$759.2 million and is valid for the Camaçari (BA) and Laranjeiras (SE) units. The tolling agreement (industrialization to order), signed on December 29, 2023, guaranteed the resumption of activities at the oil company's fertilizer factories that are leased (leased) to Unigel

However, technicians from the oil company and the TCU (Federal Audit Court) calculated that the deal would cause a loss of R$487 million in 8 months. The reasons would be because of natural gas prices, which are on the rise, and fertilizer prices, which are falling.

In the report on the case, TCU minister Benjamin Zymler concluded that William França circumvented the governance of the state-owned company, as he could not have signed the contract without the approval of higher authorities. He also rejected the thesis that the chosen contract model, called tolling, would be justified by the risk of strikes if Unigel announced layoffs of employees.

Wanted by Power360Petrobras denied that there was disrespect at any instance of the company. “The value of the service contract mentioned is within the approval limit of the person responsible for the area and has passed all previous instances of consent and validation. Therefore, the governance system was fully respected”says an excerpt from a statement sent to the digital newspaper (read the full text below).

The state-owned company did not respond to questions about the alleged attempt to force a strike, which would have been made by director William França. He said that the contract is provisional and was the best path found taking into account the current situation of the plants and risk scenarios.

Read Petrobras’ full response:

“In relation to the article published this Saturday (2 March 2024) on the Malu Gaspar Blog, Petrobras reiterates that the conclusion of the Tolling service contract with Unigel followed the competence limit set out in the internal rules in force for approving contracts of service. The value of the service contract mentioned is within the approval limit of the person responsible for the area and has passed all previous instances of consent and validation. Therefore, the governance system was fully respected.

It is also worth clarifying that director William França was never a leader of the Single Federation of Oil Workers (FUP), as the article mistakenly states. William has been a career employee of Petrobras for over 30 years, with extensive experience in the refining segment, where he held various management positions.

As already informed to the market, the service contract with Unigel is provisional in nature and aims to allow the continued operation of the plants located in Sergipe and Bahia, which belong to Petrobras, for eight months, without extension. Tolling's temporary service contract proved to be the best alternative among those available, considering the current situation of the plants and risk scenarios.

The tolling operation (gas processing service with a view to producing urea and ammonia) will still be activated, and so far there has been no disbursement from Petrobras.

The intention of the signatory parties is, during the term of this contract, to work together on the discussion and execution of a sustainable business model for these two plants in the long term.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE AND WHAT IT IS TOLLING

Petrobras leased the nitrogen fertilizer factories in Bahia and Sergipe to Proquigel, a subsidiary of Unigel, in 2019, under the government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The contract has a duration of 10 years. However, Unigel stopped the 2 fertilizer factories in 2023 due to lack of profitability.

The company is the 2nd largest petrochemical company in Brazil, but has been facing financial difficulties. From January to September 2023, the group accumulated a loss of R$1.05 billion. In the same period of 2022, the company had recorded a profit of R$491 million.

The management of Jean Paul Prates at Petrobras negotiated a way to resume production, since the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) had been demanding shares from the state-owned company in the fertilizer sector. The arrangement found for the short term was the tollingsigned at the end of 2023 and valid for 8 months.

By agreement of tolling, Unigel must continue to operate the two factories, which will have natural gas supplied by Petrobras. The final production will also be sold to the state-owned company. It is as if the company were to operate the factory for the oil company on an outsourced basis.

The factories came into operation in 2013 and together they have enough installed capacity to meet 14% of the national demand for urea. Both showed deficit results from 2013 to 2017. They were stopped in 2018 and only resumed with the lease to Unigel.