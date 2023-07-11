Estadão Contenti

07/10/2023 – 21:03

The Director of Logistics, Commercialization and Markets at Petrobras, Claudio Schlosser, defended a mandatory mandate for diesel R and informed that Refinaria Presidente Getúlio Vargas, Repar, in Paraná, will reach a production of 78 thousand barrels per day of the renewable fuel still in 2023.

According to him, the company intends to reach 154,000 barrels per day of diesel R in the coming years. The product is obtained by co-processing fossil and vegetable oil, delivering a 5% renewable fuel at the moment.

“The diesel R has been available since March of this year for all portfolio customers. It is already produced at Repar, where, in 2023, we will more than double production capacity, reaching 78,000 barrels per day of diesel R, the equivalent of 220,000 cubic meters per month,” said Schlosser, at a seminar held on the evening of this Monday, 10th, by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

The director of Petrobras said that this year production should begin at a dedicated unit within the Presidente Bernardes Refinery (RPBC), in Cubatão (SP), which will arrive, in subsequent years, at Replan, also in São Paulo, and at Reduc, in Rio.

In the presentation, Schlosser makes it clear that the 154 thousand daily barrels of R diesel that Petrobras plans to bring to the market would be produced in the proportion of 51% at Repar, 33% at Replan, 8% at RPBC and 8% at Reduc. Effectively, today, Repar produces just over 32,000 barrels of oil per day.

Regarding the production of aviation biokerosene (BioQAV), HVO and other aviation fuels, Schlosser informed that the company has plans to produce 6 thousand bpd of each of these fuels and another 3 thousand bpd of other similar inputs from 2027 on in line with industry mandates for clean fuels. All this production, in principle, will come from the dedicated unit of RPBC (SP).

Order by mandate

According to the director, all these efforts will be covered by the future investment of US$ 4.3 billion planned to modernize the refining park in the next five years. The value was already known for appearing in the five-year strategic plan, to be updated in November.

“We are not predicting new refineries, but modernization. This includes expanding the S10 diesel production capacity. And we also understand that the new R and HVO diesel production needs to be part of this new fuel market”, he said in a suggestion for the creation of specific mandates for new generation biofuels.

According to the director, although loads of diesel R are available for purchase on the market, customer adherence has to be voluntary, that is, due to the internal goals of each company, since there is no mandate that requires its consumption.

Recently, representatives of Petrobras, such as the director of energy transition and sustainability, Mauricio Tolmasquim, have publicly defended an “additional mandate” for diesel R, which is added to the current mandate for biodiesel, of 10% of the diesel sold at service stations. Tolmasquim has been talking about a gradual mandate that reaches a ceiling of 5% or 7% of diesel R in diesel sold to consumers.

"This regulatory issue needs to be overcome so that we can offer society these two products (diesel R and HVO). Diesel R is over 20 years old, and HVO is a well-known technology. We cannot lag behind other countries in this regard," said Schlosser.
























