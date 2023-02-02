Former banker Eduardo Moreira is now linked to the MST and sells courses on various topics on the internet

Engineer and economist Eduardo Moreira, 45 years old and linked to the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers), is one of those chosen by the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, to compose the Board of Directors of the state-owned company. Aligned with PT leaders, Moreira is critical of the high number of foreign investors and the payment of billionaire dividends.

In video posted on your channel at YouTube in May of last year, Moreira appears criticizing the share of foreign investors that hold Petrobras shares, which are 46.3% of the total. “It is no longer possible to call Petrobras a Brazilian company. Petrobras became a gringa company“, said.

“The company was privatized. The company [foi] more than privatized, it was plundered by foreign interests, and nobody noticed”, he completed.

In another video, published last November, the economist spoke about the transfer of billionaire dividends to shareholders to the detriment of investments in the company. “What is Petrobras doing? Is it serving your country by generating employment, generating opportunity, generating development? Do not. She became the next, became a marauder to serve a half dozen”, stated Moreira.

The economist classified the low investment by Petrobras as a process of “dismantle”. According to him, the state-owned company should be evaluated for its capacity for social transformation, not for profit.

“Faria Lima’s birds of prey smeared themselves with what is ours, with what belongs to everyone“, said.

PT president, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann, is also critical of dividend policy. The issue, however, in addition to having the potential to bring down the oil company’s share prices, was not indicated as one of Prates’ priorities.

The new president of Petrobras has already announced that he will prioritize the change in the price policy of the state-owned company, the suspension of the sale of refineries and investments in the production of sustainable fuels.

SUPPORT FOR LULA

Eduardo Moreira supported Lula in last year’s presidential elections, but criticized the PT’s previous administrations. In an interview with intercept Brazilpublished in December 2021, said that, in previous terms, “Lula had to live a tacit agreement with the financial sector in order to govern and he was not able to carry out the reforms that were important”.

“The PT governments, the money did not reach the poor to stay. He passed by the poor. It simply passes, to later return to the rich, through all existing mechanisms: very high interest rates or the fact of not having access to capital, be it land, machinery or knowledge.“, said.

The economist pondered, however, that he does not know if “Lula was convinced by the financial system that he shouldn’t change it or if he needed to act like that to be able to do other things in the social”.

In the interview, Moreira also criticized the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. According to the nominee to the board of Petrobras, the previous government sold public companies to “banana price”, supported the financial market and neglected the people.

“When the pandemic hit, it took two weeks for the government to announce a package of more than R$ 1 trillion for the market. It took months to announce aid to workers and micro and small businesses. Workers and small businesses pay the price for this to this day. Banks, which were helped early on, saw record profits after record profits. That’s why the market puts up with Bolsonaro.”

PETROBRAS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors is a collegiate body responsible for defining Petrobras’ strategies. It comprises 7 to 11 members elected by the General Shareholders’ Meeting for a term of up to 2 years. They can be re-elected up to 3 consecutive times.

In addition to Moreira, Prates should indicate to Petrobras’ Board of Directors the president of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), Josué Gomes, and UFRJ professor Suzana Khan.

WHO IS EDUARDO MOREIRA

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Moreira, 45 years old, graduated in engineering from PUC in Rio de Janeiro and in economics from the University of California, San Diego. He did career in the financial market. He worked at Banco Pactual and Genial Investimentos, among other companies in the sector.

Today, it also has a site which sells courses on various topics taught by him and other professionals. Classes range from subjects related to the financial market to spirituality.

With passage through Young pan, Moreira gained followers on social media. He gathers 508k on Instagram and 900k on his YouTube channel.