Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/26/2023 – 19:48

Petrobras’ oil product production rose 4.5% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, to 1.829 million barrels per day (bpd). Diesel production increased 7.5%, to 749 thousand bpd, while gasoline production increased 8.4%, to 424 thousand bpd. Petrobras’ refineries ended September with a utilization factor (FUT) of 96%, compared to 88% in the same period last year.

“This increase in production was due to the greater use of refineries, resulting in increases of 3.0 pp of FUT compared to the second quarter of 2023 and 8.0 pp compared year on year. This greater use and operational availability of the refineries enabled an increase in the production of diesel and gasoline, at the same time that operational optimization increased asphalt production and reduced the production of fuel oil”, said the company in a note.

According to the company, in the third quarter the company advanced with the plan to commercialize Diesel R5 (diesel with 5% renewable content) under the BioRefino program, recording record sales of 8.3 million liters in September. Additionally, we established a commercial partnership to supply this product, contributing to the development of the market towards a low-carbon economy.