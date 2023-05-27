Estatal said stake acquisition requires “careful analysis”; returning to the distribution segment is Lula’s campaign plan

A Petrobras denied, this Friday (May 26, 2023), that he is coordinating with the I predicted (pension fund for Banco do Brasil employees) the acquisition of shares in vibrate energyformer BR Distribuidora, privatized in 2019. According to the state-owned company, “the articles on the subject are untrue”. Here’s the announcement (76 KB).

“Eventual actions in relation to the acquisition of interest in any company require careful analysis from a portfolio management perspective and must be conducted in compliance with governance practices and applicable internal procedures”, says the text.

The portal TC Scoop said that the government asked Petrobras and Previ to study the feasibility of acquiring a stake in Vibra.

As shown the Power360the return to the distribution segment is a campaign plan of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). At the time, the campaign considered direct investments by Petrobras, the purchase of shares in privatized state-owned companies or other publicly traded companies, or even changing rules in the sector.

The oil market is divided into the following segments:

Exploration and production;

refining;

distribution;

resale.

During governments Michel Temer (MDB) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Petrobras decided to focus on the 1st link in the chain, with massive investments in the pre-salt layer.

BR Distribuidora was privatized in 2019, the 1st year of the Bolsonaro government. In 2021, Petrobras disposed of the shares it still held in the company. The last operation involved 37.5% of the distributor’s shares, sold for R$ 11.4 billion.