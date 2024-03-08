Rogério Ceron reinforced that the 2024 Budget estimates R$41.4 billion in dividends and participation

The Secretary of the National Treasury, Rogério Ceron, said that the decision of Petrobras not to pay extraordinary dividends relating to 2023 profit “should have no impact” about revenue projections for the 2024 Budget (complete – PDF – 24 MB). The Union's estimated value of revenue from the mechanism is R$41.4 billion.

“Of course, if an extraordinary payment were made, it would generate fat to be compensated, but it is not in the forecast”he declared.

Ceron spoke about the topic on the podcast Stock Pickers, in an interview published this Friday (8.Mar.2024). There was a negative reaction from the financial market with the measure taken by the Brazilian state-owned company.

Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), ended the day at 127,070.79 points – 0.99% drop compared to the previous session. During the week, it fell 1.63%.

The commercial dollar, in turn, closed at R$4.98, up 0.97% this Friday. The US currency rose 0.54% in the week.

As a result, Petrobras lost R$55.3 billion in market value. The president of the state-owned company, Jean Paul Prates, stated this Friday (March 8, 2024) that the remuneration reserve, to which R$43 billion must be allocated, will be used to pay future dividends.