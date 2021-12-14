Petrobras will reduce the price of a liter of gasoline to distributors by 3.1% as of Wednesday (15), a measure that follows the evolution of the international market, the company announced on Tuesday.

“This adjustment reflects, in part, the evolution of international prices and the exchange rate, which stabilized at a lower level for gasoline,” stated the state-owned company in a statement.

This is the first reduction registered since the beginning of June. The average price of gasoline will drop from R$ 3.19 to 3.09 a liter for distributors. Diesel prices, on the other hand, will not change.

The price of a barrel of Brent, used as a reference in Brazil, has been around US$ 75 in recent days, affected by sanitary restrictions resulting from the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The dollar, in turn, has been rising since the beginning of the pandemic, when it was around R$ 4.20, climbing to the current 5.60.

The price of gasoline sold at gas stations, however, includes distributor fees and profit margins. According to official data, gasoline to the consumer increased 48.5% in 2021, and currently fluctuates between 6.40 and 7.20 reais per liter. Diesel rose 46.5%, with prices ranging between 5.10 and 5.70 reais per liter.

Inflation, which in November increased by 10.74% (over the last 12 months), has been largely fueled by fuel, which affects President Jair Bolsonaro’s popularity.

Bolsonaro has already criticized the company’s pricing policy and even stated that the state-owned company would lower fuel prices earlier this month, which the company denied.

“Petrobras reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate transfer to internal prices, external and exchange rate volatility caused by cyclical events”, says the statement broadcast this Tuesday.

In February, Bolsonaro replaced the then president of Petrobras, Roberto Castello Branco, with the retired general, Joaquim Silva e Luna, after criticizing the increase in diesel. The decision was made amid the discontent of truck drivers, one of the president’s electoral support bases.

