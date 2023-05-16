Petrobras announced, this Monday, the creation of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Management. To fill the role, the company will carry out an internal selection process, aimed exclusively at people from underrepresented groups: women, black or brown people, people with disabilities (PCD) or LGBTQIA+.

“This initiative demonstrates our commitment to promoting diversity and equity in our work environment. More than symbolic, the measure reflects a new era in which people are at the center of our decisions. We believe that representativeness is a fundamental value for building a fairer and more egalitarian company, which will undoubtedly reflect on the success of our business”, said the company’s president, Jean Paul Prates, in a note.

Employees with a degree in any area and who meet one of these requirements may participate in the selection process. Other items such as training and experience in diversity issues will count points for candidates.

Petrobras has been adopting a series of actions to improve the working conditions and relations of its employees, in addition to expanding the process of listening and internal dialogue. The company is also going to conduct an engagement survey to increase listening. The diagnosis will guide actions to improve the organizational climate.

The company is also adopting actions aimed at preventing and combating harassment, including a psychological care service for reception and guidance.