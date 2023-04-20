RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The board of directors of Petrobras unanimously opined that Renato Campos Galuppo does not meet the necessary requirements to compose the collegiate, after internal analyzes carried out by the company from the indication of his name by the Union, according to a document published in this Wednesday by the oil company.

The collegiate pointed out that it found a prohibition in law and in the Petrobras statute, since the nominee was a titular member of the National and State Directory of Citizenship until March 2022.

Galuppo had been indicated by the Union as a supplementary name, in case the main names already indicated suffered impediments.

Anelize Lenzi Ruas de Almeida, also presented as a supplementary name, was considered eligible by the majority of the council, according to a second document published by the state-owned company this Wednesday.

Regarding the nomination of José João Abdalla Filho for re-election by minority shareholders, the board concluded that there was no prohibition, but recognized that he does not meet the additional requirement of the company’s nomination policy and pointed out that “it is up to the shareholders, if they so wish, to express their views on the issue”.

Marcelo Gasparino, who was also already a member of the board, was appointed by minority shareholders and was also considered eligible by the board of directors.

The election of directors is scheduled for next April 27th.

(By Marta Nogueira)