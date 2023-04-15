It is the 4th name of the government considered ineligible to compose the new Board of the company, to be elected on April 27

The Board of Directors of Petrobras rejected yet another name nominated by the Union for the collegiate: the former legal advisor of the Chamber of Deputies, Renato Campos Galuppo. As found out by Power360is the 4th name of the government considered ineligible to compose the new Council of the state-owned company, to be elected on April 27.

Galuppo was considered ineligible for having party affiliation and for not having proven experience in the state-owned company’s area of ​​operation.

In a previous meeting, the collegiate also rejected the name of the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Efrain Cruz. In March, it had considered ineligible the secretary of the ministry, Pietro Mendes, and the leader of the PSB and former minister of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Sérgio Rezende.

The current board members of the state-owned company met in the morning and early afternoon of this Friday (April 14, 2023) to vote on the nominations. In addition to Galuppo, 3 more names were analyzed:

Anelize Lenzi Ruas de Almeida, nominated by the Union;

Marcelo Gasparino, nominated by the minority shareholders;

José João Abdalla, nominated by the minority shareholders.

O Power360 found that the collegiate approved Anelize, who is attorney general of the National Treasury, by a majority. Some members considered that the prosecutor’s activities would conflict with Petrobras’ interests in tax proceedings with the National Treasury.

It is the same case of the nomination of Ricardo Soriano, attorney general of the National Treasury, by the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro. In the end, the Union managed to place Soriano on the Board of Directors, but the attorney faced lawsuits at the CVM (Securities Commission).

The directors approved the two appointments of minority shareholders, holders of common shares managed by Banco Clássico, ESH Capital and RPS Gestora de Recursos. Abdalla and Gasparino were already on Petrobras’ Board of Directors.

In a previous meeting, Efrain was vetoed for being Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, which could constitute a conflict of interest. A State Law it also prohibits the participation of representatives of the Executive in the collegiate.

This is the case of Pietro Adamo Sampaio Mendes, the government’s Secretary of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels. He was nominated to chair the collegiate, but Cope, the Board of Directors and the CVM considered him ineligible.

These should be the last Union names to be analyzed by the board before the shareholders’ meeting, scheduled for April 27, which will elect the new composition of the collegiate.

At the meeting on March 27, Petrobras’ Board of Directors analyzed another 5 names. It considered Petro and Sérgio Rezende as ineligible for the collegiate and approved 3 names: Suzana Kahn Ribeiro, Bruno Moretti and Vitor Saback.

Then, on April 4, Saback was appointed Secretary of Geology, Mining and Mineral Transformation at the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Despite the prohibitions, the Union can elect the members of the Board of Directors. The opinions of Cope and the current collegiate are recommendations to shareholders. As the government owns most of Petrobras’ shares, it can allocate its votes to whatever names it wants.

Petrobras’ Board of Directors is elected through the multiple voting system, when shareholders multiply their shares by the total number of vacancies. The multiplied shares are distributed as votes among the nominated names. As the majority shareholder, the Union manages to win the majority of directors. Still, they may face lawsuits at the CVM.