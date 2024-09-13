Goldman Sachs Group sees possible distribution of US$4 billion by the end of 2024 and US$2 billion in the first half of 2025

According to Goldman Sachs, there is room for a possible distribution of up to US$6 billion in extraordinary dividends in the short term. US$4 billion by the end of 2024 and US$2 billion in the first half of 2025. This Thursday (12.Sep.2024) a report was released for clients and the market.

The bank maintained its buy recommendation on the shares of Petrobrasestablishing the following target prices:

ADRs (American Depositary Receipts): US$ 15.40

Common Shares: R$ 43.40

Preferred Shares: R$ 39.40

Analysts Bruno Amorim, Guilherme Costa Martins and Guilherme Bosso stated that the favorable indication for the stock occurs in view of a greater differential in cash flow yield to global players. In addition to possible payments of extraordinary dividends in the coming months.

On the other hand, analysts estimate lower potential for appreciation amid the oil price curve. Even if there is a significant decrease in investments. They also indicate as a criterion the “recent strength in PBR share price vis-à-vis weakness in oil prices.”

With the drop in oil prices of around 20% since June, considering the Brent price, the bank cut its projection for the commodity to around US$ 70 to US$ 85 per barrel.

According to analysts, this would be related to the “current weak demand in China, stronger than expected US production and positive surprises in US inventories OECD“.

On the market, at 3:05 pm (Brasília time), Petrobras preferred shares were down 0.88%, quoted at R$36.97, while common shares recorded a drop of 0.85%, being traded at R$40.62.

With information from Investing Brazil.