Registration for the Petrobras contest ends this Wednesday (5), at 6 pm. There are 757 immediate-start vacancies, for people with higher education, with remuneration of up to R$ 11,716.82, in addition to the benefits offered to employees.

Registration has a fee of R$79.83 and must be made through the website of the Cebraspe. Anyone who is registered in the Federal Government’s Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico), or is a member of a low-income family, can request exemption from the Petrobras tender fee, on the organizing bank’s website.

The vacancies are for professionals in the following areas:

Data Science;

Systems Analysis;

Environmental engineering;

Petroleum Engineering;

Equipment Engineering;

Process Engineering;

Civil Engineering;

Process Safety Engineering;

Work’s Security Engineer;

Naval Engineering;

Trade and Supply Analysis;

Maritime Transport Analysis;

Geophysics;

Geology;

Economy;

Administration.

The competition includes an evaluation of technical qualification, through objective tests and an evaluation of titles (only for Process Safety Engineering). The tests will be applied on February 20th, and the date may change due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The tests will be carried out in 26 capitals and in the Federal District.

The notice of final result in objective tests, for all emphases, and call for the evaluation of titles, only for Emphasis 19: Process Safety Engineering, will be published in the Official Gazette, and published on the internet, on the website http://www.cebraspe.org.br/concursos/petrobras_21_ns.

