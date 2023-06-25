Estadão Contenti

06/25/2023 – 10:57 am

After shrinking its international operations and abandoning the African continent after 40 years of activities, Petrobras plans to return to Africa, especially if the environmental license to explore the Equatorial Margin is again denied. At the moment, there is a firm commitment to exploring gas-rich reserves discovered in the company’s blocks in Colombia. The company also does not rule out going to Guyana and Suriname to explore Margem abroad with partners.

The intensity of this trip abroad will depend on the evolution of the license to explore the Foz do Amazonas basin, currently held by Ibama. The purpose of the movement is to increase the company’s reserves, and thus guarantee the continuity of production at a good level in the next decade.

In an interview with the report, the director of Exploration and Production at Petrobras, Joelson Mendes, says that the production of the giant pre-salt reservoirs will decline from the peak of production, in 2032. According to Mendes, if new reserves are not discovered the Brazil will start importing oil from 2040, which is considered a setback in a context of global concern about energy security, especially for a country that has reached self-sufficiency in the sector.

The company’s new Strategic Plan for the period 2024-2028, to be announced in November, will once again include internationalization, albeit only indicatively. It will be the starting point to recompose an area that was abandoned by the previous management. In January 2020, with the sale of assets in Nigeria, Petrobras left the African continent, known for having geology similar to that of the Brazilian coast.

“We are going to put internationalization in a macro way (in the strategic plan). There are important discoveries in the world, such as in Nigeria, Angola, Namibia. Petrobras left, but it may return. Yes, we want to go back”, says Mendes.

Petrobras’ presence in Africa began in the 1970s, during military governments. Then, only in the 2000s, under the Lula and Dilma Rousseff governments, did the state-owned company’s E&P area enter more decisively in Africa.

According to the Institute for Strategic Petroleum Studies, starting from Angola and Nigeria, the state-owned company gradually reached eight other countries, a list that includes Libya, Mozambique, Senegal and Namí.























