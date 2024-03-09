Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/09/2024 – 17:37

Petrobras confirmed to the reporter the visit of a delegation to Venezuela this week to evaluate possible business opportunities. No agreements were signed during the mission. The Petrobras team that traveled to Venezuela was made up of executives and technicians from the Exploration and Production (E&P) area on land and shallow waters, and also from the refining area. Production and refining assets were visited in Maracaibo, an important oil producing region in the country. It was not clarified whether the trip took place at the invitation of the Venezuelan government, but Petrobras reported having covered all the expenses involved. A source from the state-owned company defined the trip to Venezuela as “technical” and “commonplace”, and highlighted that no agreement or commitment was signed, unlike what happened in recent missions to China and the Middle East, for example.

According to the source, it was another of the visits to evaluate assets that the state-owned company makes in Brazil and abroad due to its need to expand its portfolio. Specifically in the case of Venezuela, he said, any future possibility will only advance if the sanctions imposed on the country by the United States continue to be eased.

Recently, Venezuela's Oil Minister, Pedro Tellechea, reported similar visits to the country by officials from Algeria's Sonatrach, Bolivia's YPFB and Petroleos Mexicanos. The Maduro government is betting that Joe Biden's American government will not increase penalties on Venezuela in order to avoid greater restrictions on global oil production that would increase global barrel and gasoline prices in the US.