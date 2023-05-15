Petrobras published a statement to the market this Sunday afternoon, the 14th, confirming that it is internally discussing changes in its price policies for diesel and gasoline, which will be analyzed by the executive board at the beginning of the week and which may result in a new commercial strategy for definition of prices for these fuels.

In the statement, Petrobras also stated that any changes will be based on technical studies, in compliance with governance practices and applicable internal procedures.

Last Friday, the 12th, the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, had already said that the company would reassess fuel prices this week and disclose information about its new pricing strategy, as shown by the Estadão/Broadcast.

At the time, Prates declared that: “the criterion (of prices) will be stability versus volatility. We don’t need to go back to the time when there was no readjustment, as in 2006 and 2007, but we also don’t need to go back to the marathon of 118 readjustments in the year in a single fuel, as in 2017, which led to the truckers’ strike”, he said, during a press conference.